TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.46

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$72.46 and last traded at C$71.58, with a volume of 828279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CSFB downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.79, for a total value of C$223,665.73. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,212 shares of company stock worth $7,442,150.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

