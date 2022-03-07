Tecnoglass Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of TGLS opened at $21.82 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 445,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 79,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $8,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

