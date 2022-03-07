Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.24.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $206.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

