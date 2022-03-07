Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 87,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

