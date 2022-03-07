Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $280.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.40.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $189.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.02. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.