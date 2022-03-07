Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $280.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.40.
Shares of BURL opened at $189.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.02. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $357.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
