TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.15.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 104.18%.
About TELUS (Get Rating)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
