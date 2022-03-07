TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get TELUS alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,409. The company has a market cap of C$46.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$24.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 104.18%.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.