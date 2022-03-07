Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 5th Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $87,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $33.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $804.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,008,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,722,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $952.53 and its 200-day moving average is $927.71. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.