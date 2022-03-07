Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Tetragon Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TFG stock opened at GBX 8.69 ($0.12) on Monday. Tetragon Financial Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.20 ($0.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 47.98, a quick ratio of 47.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Get Tetragon Financial Group alerts:

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.