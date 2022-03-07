TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.66). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 379,122 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $51.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

