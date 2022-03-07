Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TUFBY stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Thai Union Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Thai Union Group Public Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. It operates through the following segments: Ambient Seafood, Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Business and Pet Food, Value-Added and Other. The Ambient Seafood segment includes tuna, sardine, salmon, specialty seafood and pelagic fishes.

