Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of TUFBY stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Thai Union Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile
