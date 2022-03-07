The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CHEF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.59 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

