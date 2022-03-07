The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $40.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYND. Cowen lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,653. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $160.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Beyond Meat by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Beyond Meat by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Beyond Meat by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 102,966 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

