The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

GS stock opened at $329.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.46 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

