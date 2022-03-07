The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 891,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,051,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,478,000 after purchasing an additional 870,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,555,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 671,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

