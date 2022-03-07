The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 74.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 87,959 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $91.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

