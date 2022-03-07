The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $10.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interpublic Group of Companies.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE:IPG traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 241,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 2,583,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.