The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

SHYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

