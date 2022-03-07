The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Cut by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 0.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Southern by 497.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 456,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

