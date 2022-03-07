The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 706,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of JOE opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. St. Joe has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $4,048,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

