The Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

