Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.67. 43,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

