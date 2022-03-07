ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. ThredUp updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TDUP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. 1,392,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $31.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

