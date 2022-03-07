Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 189 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CorVel were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $163.94 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.88.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

