Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 35,441 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of UMH Properties worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

