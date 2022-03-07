Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

