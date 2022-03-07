Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,735 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

