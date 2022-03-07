Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 26,830 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 90.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% during the third quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.