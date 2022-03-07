Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $457.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.11 and a 200 day moving average of $496.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.84 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

