Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.80.

Tilray stock opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tilray has a 52 week low of C$6.56 and a 52 week high of C$27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.14.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

