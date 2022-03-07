Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.92.

TPZ stock opened at C$20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.27. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$21.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.85%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

About Topaz Energy

