Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Update

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.0 days.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

