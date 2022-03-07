Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) shares fell 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.45. 318,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 150,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXP shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$199.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.45 million and a PE ratio of 412.50.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

