TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the January 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. TPCO has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get TPCO alerts:

TPCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.