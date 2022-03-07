Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $783,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,343.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,462,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,890,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 273,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

TMCI stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

