Trecora Resources (TREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 0.56.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
