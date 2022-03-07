Trecora Resources (TREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.