Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,219,100 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 3,991,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $2.99.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.