Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.23. Trigano has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $215.50.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Trigano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

