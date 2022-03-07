Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BRC alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $18.60 on Monday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.