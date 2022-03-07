Truist Financial Lowers AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $907.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

