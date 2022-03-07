Truist Financial Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $145.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.44.

Elastic stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $189.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

