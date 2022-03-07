Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 30,394 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,394 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of National Health Investors worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $426,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $75,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI opened at $55.84 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.64.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

