Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 58,038 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.
URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
