Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 58,038 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.