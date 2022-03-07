Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.91. 336,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.