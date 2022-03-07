Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Tupperware Brands worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 133.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 170,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $2,627,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

