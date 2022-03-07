Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Down 8.8%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 6,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 470,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,495,000 after acquiring an additional 706,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

