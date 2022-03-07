Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

