Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 8,400 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 596,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

