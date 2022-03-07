Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Natus Medical worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 212,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after buying an additional 207,352 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 18.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 656,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 96,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 209.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 90,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 61,221 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NTUS stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.54. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

