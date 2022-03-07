Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 26.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,158,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fabrinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 85.0% in the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.