Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NYSE:GATO opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

